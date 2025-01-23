WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Lowered by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,612,000 after buying an additional 33,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $4,009,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,570.88. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $102.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

