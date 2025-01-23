Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 10,032 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 71,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $235.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.