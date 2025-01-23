West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Cut to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $102.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.22.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,047,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 939,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,429,000 after purchasing an additional 254,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 4,057.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 128.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 138,871 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $12,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

