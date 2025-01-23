Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.09. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 21,220 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,768 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

