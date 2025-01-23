Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.09. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 21,220 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
