Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,417.98. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,107 shares of company stock worth $7,768,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.97) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

