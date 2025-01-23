Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,721,403 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.52) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

