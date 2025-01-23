Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $158.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,038,775,000 after buying an additional 111,147 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,632,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

