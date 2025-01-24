01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.28. 01 Communique Laboratory shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 110,271 shares changing hands.

01 Communique Laboratory Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About 01 Communique Laboratory

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc develops and markets remote access solutions. The Company’s solutions consist of I’m InTouch, I’m OnCall and I’m InTouch Meeting product lines, which provide users with the ability to conduct online meetings. 01 Communique Laboratory was founded on October 7, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

