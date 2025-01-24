100,308 Shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 735,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.14.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
