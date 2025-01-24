11,911 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FREL stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

