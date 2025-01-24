14,513 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,513 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

