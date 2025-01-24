20,330 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 26.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 290.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 893,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.