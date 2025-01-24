2,170 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

