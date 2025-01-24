2,735 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11,740.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $147.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,730 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

