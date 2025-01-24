3,003 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $52.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

