4,147 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

