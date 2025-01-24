8,096 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $8,739,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $4,053,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $21.69 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

