Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 4,953 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $265.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $168.86 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

