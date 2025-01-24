AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,429,000 after purchasing an additional 289,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $42,201,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACM opened at $108.43 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

