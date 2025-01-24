Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,745.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

