Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.71 and traded as high as C$28.54. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 105,481 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.13%.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
