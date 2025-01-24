Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, major shareholder Regional Joint Board Rochester sold 55,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $1,917,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,214,247.76. This represents a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,110.72. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,849 shares of company stock worth $21,099,252. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

