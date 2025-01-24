Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 7th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

