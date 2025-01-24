Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.72.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

