Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.9% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.