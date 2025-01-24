American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

