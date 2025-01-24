American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

