Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $99.79 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.