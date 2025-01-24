Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,670 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $401,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 178,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,188,791.88. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $206.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 573.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.