Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $393.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $307.23 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

