Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after buying an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after buying an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $58.76 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

