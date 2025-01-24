Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $288,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

