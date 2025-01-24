Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $355,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Centene by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Centene by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. This represents a 27.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.15 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

