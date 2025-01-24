Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,625. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,095 shares of company stock worth $5,726,218 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $99.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

