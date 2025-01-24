Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,755,259. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $67.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

