Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.76. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

Anaergia Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

