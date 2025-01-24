Analysts Issue Forecasts for Camtek FY2025 Earnings

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camtek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Camtek has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,386,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46,016 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Camtek by 21.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 268,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

