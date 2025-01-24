Analysts Offer Predictions for ACRS FY2025 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anand Mehra bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,567.50. This trade represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 216,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

