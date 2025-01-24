Analysts Set Expectations for Annexon FY2025 Earnings

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Annexon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $451.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

