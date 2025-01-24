ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ANSYS by 71.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $360.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.64. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

