AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at UBS Group

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APP. Benchmark began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.41.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $362.52 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $417.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $952,673.78. This represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

