Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vistra were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $3,296,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 2.6 %

Vistra stock opened at $191.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

