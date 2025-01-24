Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29,655.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 125,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.06.

PWR opened at $354.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.62 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

