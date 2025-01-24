Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,342 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 959.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.0 %

Best Buy stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

