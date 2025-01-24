Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 879 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after acquiring an additional 738,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Humana by 55.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214,535 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,903 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $50,102,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $293.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.88. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $411.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.80.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

