Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 477 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $129.38 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $129.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

