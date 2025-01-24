AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and traded as high as $58.35. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 23,468 shares trading hands.

AtkinsRéalis Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

About AtkinsRéalis

(Get Free Report)

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtkinsRéalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtkinsRéalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.