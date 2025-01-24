Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 475 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,615.20. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

