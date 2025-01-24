Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 7,253 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after buying an additional 4,167,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 545,446 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 348,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.