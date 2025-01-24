Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,649 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,193,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,417,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $586,657,000 after acquiring an additional 543,419 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

